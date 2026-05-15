The Health Freedom Advocate

The Health Freedom Advocate

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Greg Pilcher's avatar
Greg Pilcher
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I fully support all the things this article says NCCIH is supposed to be doing. Before this article, I never had heard of NCCIH. As a general rule, I have no confidence in the federal government's ability or even desire to accomplish any of the things NCCIH exists to do. So, I wonder what, if anything, has NCCIH actually accomplished?

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