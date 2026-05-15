Why the Proposed Elimination of NCCIH Matters for Every American

The White House’s proposed 2027 budget includes a major change that most Americans have never heard about, but one that could have a serious impact on the future of health freedom and natural medicine in the United States.

The proposal would eliminate the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, better known as NCCIH. This is the only center within the National Institutes of Health (NIH) dedicated to researching non-drug approaches to health and healing.

If Congress approves this proposal, NCCIH would disappear after more than 20 years of work studying nutrition, lifestyle medicine, chiropractic care, acupuncture, supplements, meditation, and other whole-person approaches to health.

For millions of Americans who rely on these approaches, this is not a small issue. It is a direct threat to the future of integrative medicine research in America.

What Is NCCIH?

NCCIH is a federal research center within the NIH. Its job is to study alternative and integrative health approaches using scientific research.

Unlike many other NIH centers that focus heavily on pharmaceuticals and drug development, NCCIH studies how the body can heal and function through nutrition, movement, lifestyle changes, and non-drug therapies.

Some of the areas NCCIH researches include:

Chiropractic care

Acupuncture

Yoga and meditation

Nutrition and dietary interventions

Supplements and probiotics

Light therapy

Gut health

Chronic pain management

Lifestyle medicine

This research matters because it helps determine what works, what does not work, and how Americans can access safe and effective non-drug health options.

Why This Matters Right Now

America is facing a chronic disease crisis.

Rates of obesity, diabetes, autoimmune conditions, anxiety, chronic inflammation, and metabolic disease continue to rise. At the same time, many Americans are looking for solutions beyond prescription drugs.

People want to know how food, exercise, sleep, stress reduction, nutrient levels, and gut health affect the body. They want options that focus on prevention and long-term wellness instead of simply managing symptoms.

NCCIH is one of the only federal institutions funding research into these questions.

If NCCIH is eliminated, much of this research could disappear because there is zero financial incentive for large pharmaceutical companies to fund studies on nutrition, lifestyle, supplements, or non-drug therapies.

The Role NCCIH Has Played in Pain Care

One of NCCIH’s most important contributions has been its work on chronic pain and non-opioid treatments.

For years, the United States has struggled with an opioid epidemic that has devastated families and communities across the country. During that time, NCCIH helped build scientific evidence supporting non-drug approaches to pain management, including chiropractic care and acupuncture.

This work helped open the door for safer alternatives to pain treatment.

Eliminating NCCIH now raises serious concerns about whether the federal government is truly committed to reducing dependence on pharmaceutical solutions.

Why Many in the MAHA Movement Are Concerned

Many Americans who support the MAHA movement believe healthcare should focus more on prevention, nutrition, personal responsibility, and whole-body wellness.

The movement is built on ideas like:

Food is medicine

Lifestyle matters

Prevention is better than lifelong dependency on drugs

Americans deserve freedom in healthcare choices

Chronic disease should be addressed at the root cause

For supporters of these principles, eliminating NCCIH feels deeply contradictory.

Many Americans see this as sending the wrong message: that drug-based interventions continue to receive priority while non-drug approaches are pushed aside.

Is This Proposal Final?

No.

The White House can propose a budget, but Congress decides what actually gets funded.

Right now, congressional subcommittees are actively drafting the budget bill. That means there is still time for Americans to speak up.

The House Appropriations Committee hearing is scheduled for June 5, 2026, which means decisions are being made now.

What You Can Do

If you believe integrative and non-drug health research should continue, now is the time to speak up.

You can contact members of Congress and ask them to:

Protect NCCIH funding

Preserve integrative medicine research

Support nutrition and lifestyle-based health science

Maintain research into non-opioid pain care

The decisions being made in the coming weeks could shape the future of health research in America for years to come.

Take action here!

*Please note on this CTA fill out the form first to find out who the appropriate target is, if your member of the U.S. House is on the subcommittee, your email will have a different email.



