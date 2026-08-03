As families prepare for another school year, many parents are wondering where things stand after months of confusion surrounding the CDC’s childhood immunization schedule.

It’s been a year of major announcements, policy changes, legal challenges, and reversals. If you’ve struggled to keep up, you’re not alone.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Childhood Immunization Schedule Is Back to the 2025 Recommendations

Earlier this year, federal officials announced changes to the routine childhood immunization schedule. Those changes would have removed some recommendations and reshaped the schedule many families have relied on for years.

However, a legal challenge paused those updates before they could take effect.

As a result, the CDC is currently recommending the same routine childhood immunization schedule that was in place through 2025.

There is one significant exception.

COVID-19 Is No Longer on the Routine Childhood Schedule

Unlike the rest of the schedule, the COVID-19 vaccine is no longer included as part of the CDC’s routine childhood immunization schedule.

That makes this year’s back-to-school guidance different from previous years and is an important distinction for parents reviewing school requirements, pediatric recommendations, or online information that may not yet be updated.

For an easy reference, we’ve updated our Childhood Immunization Schedule resource with the latest information.

“No Shots, No School” Isn’t True

One of the most common misconceptions parents hear is that children cannot attend school unless they receive every recommended vaccine.

That simply isn’t true.

Every state provides medical exemptions, and most states also recognize religious exemptions. School vaccination laws are established at the state level, and families should understand the options available where they live before assuming they have no choice.

Knowing your rights is just as important as understanding the recommendations.

Read the Paperwork Before You Sign

Back-to-school packets often include more than emergency contacts and field trip forms.

Many schools also include blanket medical consent forms that can authorize medical services while your child is at school. Depending on the language, these forms may allow medical consultations, vaccinations, diagnostic testing, or other treatment without contacting you each time.

Take a few extra minutes to read every form carefully before signing.

If your child’s school has a School-Based Health Center (SBHC), this step becomes even more important. These centers can provide a wide range of healthcare services during the school day, and parents should understand exactly what they are, and are not, consenting to.

We’ve created a dedicated School-Based Health Center resource to help parents understand how these programs work and what questions to ask before signing consent forms.

An Informed Parent Is an Empowered Parent

Parents make important decisions every day, and those decisions should be based on accurate information, informed consent, and a clear understanding of their rights.

As this school year begins, take a few minutes to review the latest childhood immunization schedule, understand your state’s exemption laws, and carefully read any medical consent forms sent home by your child’s school.

A little preparation today can help you make confident decisions throughout the school year.