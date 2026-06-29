As America is celebrating its 250th anniversary, we have a lot to celebrate in health freedom. Many people have fought for a long time to get us to the place we are at today, with wins that felt unimaginable just a year ago.

These shifts did not happen by accident. They happened because everyday Americans – parents, pastors, physicians, neighbors – chose to speak, question, and engage. Health freedom is an extension of the self-governance championed by our Founding Fathers. It is the belief that medical decisions belong to individuals and families, not to distant and disconnected authorities.

As we reflect this year on the courage of America’s Founding Fathers, we are reminded that the defense of liberty has always required leadership within the home as well as in the public square. We frequently discuss the importance of mothers following their God-given intuition in caring for their children. Fathers, too, carry a unique mantle of protection and responsibility. From the earliest days of our republic, men have stepped forward, sometimes quietly, sometimes at great personal cost, to safeguard the future of their children. And we still see courageous fathers fighting for health freedom today.

This year, in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, we are highlighting “Fathers of Health Freedom:” men who stood firm in defense of conscience, informed consent, and the rights of their families.

Today’s article is Benjamin Rush, he is one of America’s founders, a physician and an advocate for health freedom.

Benjamin Rush (1746–1813) was a physician, educator, and signer of the United States Declaration of Independence, widely regarded as one of the most influential medical thinkers in early American history. He became a leading physician in Philadelphia and served as a professor at what is now the University of Pennsylvania, helping to shape one of the first formal medical schools in the United States.

Rush was a reformer and innovator. He advocated for improved sanitation, better hospital conditions, and humane treatment of the mentally ill—He became known as the “Father of American Psychiatry.” At a time when medical practice was often inconsistent and unregulated, he pushed for higher standards of education for physicians, but he also strongly opposed the idea of a rigid, state-controlled medical monopoly.

Rush believed that medicine should remain accessible and not be dominated by a single authority. He warned that excessive government control over medical practice could limit innovation and restrict patient choice. In his view, individuals should retain the freedom to choose their practitioners and treatments, and competing medical ideas should be allowed to develop rather than be suppressed.

At the same time, Rush firmly believed in active medical intervention and was known for aggressive treatments such as bloodletting—common in his era, though later criticized. His career reflects both the experimental nature of 18th-century medicine and a broader commitment to advancing knowledge while preserving intellectual and professional openness.

Rush was a firm believer and pioneer in medical interventions, but was equally staunch about choice. He advocated for more access to information and scientific education rather than putting it in a professional silo. He openly discussed his Christian beliefs, He is a rare champion for medical freedom from inside the citadel of allopathic medicine. Many people attribute a quote to him about adding medical freedom to the Constitution, and while there is no proof he actually said that, it is consistent with many of his known writings or lectures.