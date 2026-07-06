Can Arizona Change Course? Andy Biggs on His Vision for Governor

In this episode, Congressman Andy Biggs discusses his decision to run for governor of Arizona, his views on health freedom, international influence, and how state leadership can protect individual liberties while promoting healthier communities. Congressman Biggs agrees that local control is the way to go for health freedom and choice.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to the Arizona Governor’s Race

01:20 Local Control and Health Freedom

04:29 International Influence vs. Local Governance

07:03 Medical Freedom and Individual Rights

08:36 Protecting Healthcare Workers’ Freedom

10:00 Rebuilding Trust in Medicine and Government

11:46 State Government’s Role in Health

14:45 Nutrition and Health Education

16:24 Appealing to Independent Voters

18:44 Top Priorities for Arizona

22:22 Engagement and Voting in Arizona

Resources Mentioned

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