The Health Freedom Advocate

The Health Freedom Advocate

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Can Arizona Change Course? Andy Biggs on His Vision for Governor

Stand for Health Freedom's avatar
Stand for Health Freedom
Jul 06, 2026

In this episode, Congressman Andy Biggs discusses his decision to run for governor of Arizona, his views on health freedom, international influence, and how state leadership can protect individual liberties while promoting healthier communities. Congressman Biggs agrees that local control is the way to go for health freedom and choice.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to the Arizona Governor’s Race
01:20 Local Control and Health Freedom
04:29 International Influence vs. Local Governance
07:03 Medical Freedom and Individual Rights
08:36 Protecting Healthcare Workers’ Freedom
10:00 Rebuilding Trust in Medicine and Government
11:46 State Government’s Role in Health
14:45 Nutrition and Health Education
16:24 Appealing to Independent Voters
18:44 Top Priorities for Arizona
22:22 Engagement and Voting in Arizona

Resources Mentioned

Follow The One Dream Podcast:

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Join Health Freedom Institute to take a health freedom foundations course and arm yourself with critical information to rise above the fear of the mainstream narrative HERE.

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