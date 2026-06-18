Healthy Babies Don't Just Die with Neil Z. Miller

This conversation explores the controversial removal of a research paper examining the relationship between vaccination and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Neil Miller discusses the implications of this removal, the importance of transparency in medical research, and the need for better data reporting to understand the potential risks associated with vaccines. The dialogue also touches on legislative changes aimed at improving transparency in infant mortality investigations. In this conversation, Neil Miller discusses the ongoing issues surrounding vaccine safety, transparency in research, and the importance of parental choice in vaccination decisions. He reflects on his four-decade-long advocacy for vaccine safety, emphasizing the need for parents to conduct their own research and make informed choices. The discussion also touches on the historical context of vaccination, the role of natural immunity, and the challenges faced in the pursuit of better vaccine development.

Resources Mentioned

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