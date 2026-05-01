I had the honor of speaking at The People vs. Poison rally on the steps of the Supreme Court this week as the Durrell v. Monsanto Supreme Court hearing was taking place. (As a reminder, we filed an Amicus Brief on your behalf in the case, you can find it here)

As I looked out at the amazing crowd, I thought of all of you and how we arrived at this moment.

When we started Stand for Health Freedom in 2019, we were a small group fighting against mandates in a handful of states.

Now, only six years later, we are more than ONE MILLION strong with leadership in 47 states, 173 consequential legislative victories under our belt, and standing up in front of the nation’s highest court to remind them and all those in Congress that we will not be silent and that WE ARE AMERICA’S NEW MAJORITY.

We did this, together. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

So, today, please do these three things to ensure our continued momentum:

SHARE YOUR OPINION: I was asked last night if we have data to show what people know about this issue. Please tell us your thoughts so we can show the proof to representatives and the media and get the word out. RAISE YOUR VOICE: Contact your representative on the Farm Bill… A new CTA is ready for your action!https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/farmbill/ FUEL THE WORK: Please make a gift. Thanks to a generous donor, all contributions of $300+ will receive a special Stand for Health Freedom t-shirt. And donors of any amount will receive a 20% off coupon to our online store.

Thank you again for placing your trust in us and for helping to create a healthier and brighter future.

Best,

Leah Wilson

Leah

P.S. Monsanto and Bayer and their proxies believe they are more powerful than us and can win with their big dollars and influence. Let’s show them that we will not be silenced, know how to win, and have the receipts to prove it! Please let us know your thoughts, tell your representatives, and help us get the word out. Thank you!