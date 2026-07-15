Stand for Health Freedom Associate Director Valerie Ferrell, author of The Vaccine Decision: Every Shot Has a Story, will lead our discussion of Chapter 10: “HPV: The STD Vaccine That Exploited Cancer Fears” on Thursday, July 16, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Bring your lunch and your questions.

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