In a shockingly disappointing move in June 2026, the Supreme Court ruled that people with cancer can’t sue Monsanto/Bayer. This highly anticipated Durnell v. Monsanto ruling was dropped the week before the justices bounce for summer break, and frankly, the moment felt devastating.

If you feel betrayed, we are right there with you. But we also know that this is just one battle in the great war for our humanity, and not the end. So read on to find out what just happened, what it means, and where we go from here. Because we don’t walk away when the health freedom fight is hard, we double down. And, Spoiler Alert: The House already has a bill filed to amend federal law to give people and states back their rights! (See our CTA).

What happened at SCOTUS?

On June 25 2026, the Supreme Court released a 7-2 opinion holding “FIFRA expressly preempts Durnell’s state-law failure-to-warn claim because the claim would require Monsanto to add a cancer warning to Roundup’s label.”

What in the world does that mean? Let’s unpack it.

First, FIFRA is the federal law that governs pesticides - it stands for the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. “Pesticide” is a generic term for stuff that kills or repels things that hurt our plants. Until this year, Roundup contained a pesticide called glyphosate (an herbicide that kills plants without the genetic modification to resist it, if you want to get “in the weeds” about what it is!).

Our US Constitution allows some federal laws to override (preempt) state laws if there is a conflict. Label laws are ripe for preemption because the same product can be sold in all 50 states. When that happens, companies complain if they have to make different labels for different states because it costs more and their profits go down.

Monsanto fought California’s law (Prop 65) when it required a cancer warning, claiming it was forced speech prohibited by the First Amendment, keeping the label the same in all fifty states.

The Durnell case was about what a company can or should put on a label when a product is for sale to the general public.

The plaintiff proved Roundup caused his cancer, and a jury awarded him $1.25 million. However, the Court concluded that “at the heart” of the many Roundup lawsuits is the claim that the label should be different.

The Court’s decision against the man with cancer in favor of the big multi-national company known to hide science went against “the near-unanimous view of the many state and federal courts that have rejected this preemption argument.” It stands alone with only one other court (the Third Circuit) to say these lawsuits are barred by federal law (preempted).

People who have been winning these lawsuits argue that the state law and the federal law can coexist. State laws requiring companies to warn people about their risky products run parallel with federal labeling laws - the point is people need to know what companies know when they are putting their health at risk by using a product.

The Court twisted the question into something it wasn’t and wrapped the state government’s interest in safety and health in federal red tape.

The Court would have known that the EPA is way overdue on reviewing the safety of glyphosate, including (but not limited to) the cancer risk, but instead became a broken record on asserting it’s safe because EPA has said so over and over.

The Court pointed out that Monsanto is required to tell EPA if new safety information comes to light, and if they don’t there can be fines and crimes, but it did not mention that Monsanto has failed to do so.

The Court just made the EPA itself a shield, and gave it power no unelected and unaccountable agency should have. And maybe the Court overplayed its hand by doing so, creating an opening to examine the whole administrative state.

Where does this leave us?

Current or future litigation based on failure-to-warn state law is toast unless Congress reacts and changes FIFRA, and other legal theories can still be tried. Previous lawsuits that have already paid out would remain. We should keep our eyes open for state or federal bills containing even broader liability shielding than this ruling…and as a stopgap in case Congress changes the law to override the opinion!

Where we stand & action alert!

Stand for Health Freedom submitted an amicus brief on this case and it was strong. We stood up for states’ rights and rooted our argument in the history and language of the FIFRA law, which the Court completely ignored. From our point of view, Congress never intended to take states out of the equation when it came to safety. They recognized the EPA can’t be the only and final decision-maker about safety because (1) they base their decision on a snapshot of science that will inevitably change as the product is used, and (2) the EPA moves much slower than litigation, and so people could be injured or killed while we wait for the EPA to catch up.

This is a bad opinion based on a reframing of the plaintiff’s case and question. It’s notable that the two dissenting justices are on opposite sides of the political aisle - Neil Gorsuch and Katanji Brown Jackson - showing that this decision transcends party politics.

What’s next? There are a lot of possibilities, but first, support the “People Over Poison” amendment to FIFRA to undo this bad decision! Check out our CTA for more details.

What are the possible battles ahead?