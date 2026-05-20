As America is celebrating its 250th anniversary, we have a lot to celebrate in health freedom. Many people have fought for a long time to get us to the place we are at today, with wins that felt unimaginable just a year ago.

These shifts did not happen by accident. They happened because everyday Americans – parents, pastors, physicians, neighbors – chose to speak, question, and engage. Health freedom is an extension of the self-governance championed by our Founding Fathers. It is the belief that medical decisions belong to individuals and families, not to distant and disconnected authorities.

As we reflect this year on the courage of America’s Founding Fathers, we are reminded that the defense of liberty has always required leadership within the home as well as in the public square. We frequently discuss the importance of mothers following their God-given intuition in caring for their children. Fathers, too, carry a unique mantle of protection and responsibility. From the earliest days of our republic, men have stepped forward, sometimes quietly, sometimes at great personal cost, to safeguard the future of their children. And we still see courageous fathers fighting for health freedom today.

This year, in honor of America’s 250th anniversary, we are highlighting “Fathers of Health Freedom:” men who stood firm in defense of conscience, informed consent, and the rights of their families.

Today’s article is Sayer Ji, he is one of Stand for Health Freedom’s founders and when we approached him about highlighting him as a father of Health Freedom this is what he had to say.

”I didn’t set out to challenge the system. I became a father.

But long before my girls were born, I was already searching. I had seen enough to know that something wasn’t right — in our food, in our medicine, in the way information was filtered and controlled. The deeper I looked, the clearer it became that much of what we were told about health was incomplete at best, and dangerously misleading at worst.

When I became a father, that awareness took on a new urgency.

The questions were no longer abstract. They became deeply personal. What would my child eat? What would he be exposed to? What choices would they truly have when it came to their own bodies and their own health?

I couldn’t ignore what I had learned. Not when the stakes were that high.

So I created GreenMedInfo, a way to bring forward the peer-reviewed research that too often goes unseen. Not to tell people what to think, but to give them access to information they deserve to have. Because informed decisions require informed people.

But stepping into that role came with a cost.

Speaking openly meant facing criticism, censorship, and attempts to discredit the work. It meant being labeled, dismissed, and pushed to the margins. Still, I continued — because staying silent would have been easier, but it would not have been right.

Fatherhood has a way of clarifying what matters.

There’s a moment when you realize that protecting your child isn’t just about what happens inside your home. It’s about the world they’re growing up in. It’s about whether truth is accessible, whether questions are allowed, and whether families are trusted to make their own decisions.

That realization changes you.

This work isn’t about recognition or approval. It’s about responsibility. It’s about making sure that the next generation inherits a world where knowledge is not hidden, where health is not dictated by profit, and where parents are not punished for asking questions.

That’s not controversial.

That’s fatherhood.”