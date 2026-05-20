The Health Freedom Advocate

The Health Freedom Advocate

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Jennie Gibson's avatar
Jennie Gibson
1h

A well deserved honor. Thank you for all of your sacrifice and efforts to help millions.

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Georgann Cunney's avatar
Georgann Cunney
just now

I've been following you Sayer since you started! TONS of EXCELLENT Info! I tell people about you all the time, and have started posting your articles to podcasts and sharing with friends.

MUCH APPRECIATION!!!!

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