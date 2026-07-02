The Health Freedom Advocate

The Health Freedom Advocate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
3h

The modern American family didn't just naturally drift toward screens—it was subjected to a coordinated, structural override. The Left used educational policy to isolate the child from the parents, and the Right deregulated the tech industry to sell that isolated child to the highest bidder. The result is an $11 billion annual harvest of the adolescent retina. We traded the American living room for a digital Skinner box. Read the full structural breakdown of how state policy and Big Tech domesticated our kids:https://triggledger.substack.com/p/captive-audience-the-unregulated?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

Reply
Share
Trigg Ledger Publisher's avatar
Trigg Ledger Publisher
2d

The modern American family didn't just naturally drift toward screens—it was subjected to a coordinated, structural override. The Left used educational policy to isolate the child from the parents, and the Right deregulated the tech industry to sell that isolated child to the highest bidder. The result is an $11 billion annual harvest of the adolescent retina. We traded the American living room for a digital Skinner box. Read the full structural breakdown of how state policy and Big Tech domesticated our kids: https://triggledger.substack.com/p/captive-audience-the-unregulated?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=8gc1qf

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stand for Health Freedom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture