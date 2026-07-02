As America approaches its 250th anniversary, we are reminded that every generation has a responsibility to preserve and strengthen the freedoms entrusted to it. For two and a half centuries, our nation has been guided by the belief that government exists to secure the rights and liberties of the people. Medical freedom is essential to that enduring promise and why every state should enact the Medical Freedom Act to preserve those liberties for future generations.

Why Every State Needs a Medical Freedom Act

To ensure liberty is secured for the next 250 years, it is essential we reflect on one of the greatest domestic challenges our nation has faced since its founding. The COVID-19 era demonstrated how quickly the loss of personal freedoms, combined with centralized decision-making across government agencies, public health institutions, international organizations, major corporations, and media platforms, could disrupt nearly every aspect of American life. Businesses closed, schools were shuttered, livelihoods were lost, constitutional questions were tested, and longstanding norms surrounding informed consent and individual liberty came under extraordinary pressure. The experience serves as a reminder that fundamental freedoms, including health freedom, should be protected, especially during times of crisis.

“Since March 2020, we may have experienced the greatest intrusions on civil liberties in the peacetime history of this country.” ~ Justice Neil Gorsuch, concurring opinion, Arizona v. Mayorkas (2023)

The coincidental timing of America’s anniversary and this recent period of national upheaval should serve as both a warning and a wake-up call: the freedom of future generations should not rely solely on the restraint or judgment of those in positions of power. The Medical Freedom Act is intended to establish necessary legal protections so that, even in future emergencies, the principles of informed consent, individual liberty, and restrained government remain secure.

What is the Medical Freedom Act?

The Medical Freedom Act is designed as a structural safeguard for the future. It affirms that medical decisions should remain with the individual, protects against coercion and discrimination based on refusal of medical interventions, and helps ensure that no future emergency results in the erosion of fundamental liberties. Rather than responding to a single event, the Act establishes protections intended to preserve medical freedom, strengthens state autonomy, and reinforces the principle that government exists to secure, not diminish, the rights of the people.

“Who am I... to tell you what you should put in your body? I don’t have that right... Government does not have that right.” ~ Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Florida Surgeon General

Medical freedom, the right to accept or refuse a medical intervention free from coercion, is the cornerstone of the Medical Freedom Act. One of the clearest lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic was how rapidly fundamental liberties can be constrained when governments assert broad authority over personal medical decisions in the name of the public good. The Medical Freedom Act affirms a different principle: a free society is preserved when no person and no government has the authority to compel another individual to undergo a medical intervention against his or her will.

A Republic, If We Can Keep It

The momentum for medical freedom continues to grow as more of the COVID-19 era is reexamined and uncomfortable truths emerge about policies that undermined informed consent, concentrated power, and infringed on individual liberty. Many of the conflicts, mandates, and discriminatory practices that divided the nation could have been prevented had the protections embodied in the Medical Freedom Act been in place.

That momentum is translating into legislative action. Idaho enacted the nation’s most comprehensive Medical Freedom Act in 2025, and in 2026 eleven additional states introduced similar legislation. Arizona’s Legislature passed landmark protections through both chambers, only to see them vetoed by the governor. This demonstrates both the growing demand for these safeguards and the challenges that remain in passing them.

As Americans celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary, Benjamin Franklin’s reminder remains as relevant as ever: “A republic, if you can keep it.” Preserving that republic requires vigilance against policies that erode the liberties the Constitution was designed to protect. The Medical Freedom Act offers a principled path forward by ensuring that no person and no government has the authority to compel a medical intervention as a condition of participating in American life. It is a lasting safeguard for informed consent, individual liberty, and the constitutional freedoms entrusted to every generation.

Protecting medical freedom will take all of us. If you believe every American deserves the right to make their own medical decisions, now is the time to get involved. Share this information, contact your lawmakers, and help build the momentum needed to pass a Medical Freedom Act in your state. Together, we can secure these protections for future generations.

Not sure what to say to your legislators? Use the sample email below as a guide:



Subject line: America at 250: Will We Protect Freedom? Dear [Legislator’s name],

As America prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, we’re asking an important question: What kind of nation will we leave to the next generation? The COVID-19 era reminded us that liberty cannot be taken for granted. In moments of crisis, informed consent, individual rights, and medical freedom came under extraordinary pressure. If we want to preserve those freedoms for the next 250 years, we must act now. That’s why I believe every state should enact a Medical Freedom Act : legislation that protects informed consent, prevents medical coercion, and affirms that medical decisions belong to individuals, not the government. Read Stand for Health Freedom’s latest article to learn why these protections matter and how you can help advance medical freedom in our state. Read the article here: The Medical Freedom Act: Preserving Liberty for the Next 250 Years Together, we can help ensure that liberty endures for the next 250 years. For freedom, [NAME]

Speak up. Show up. Stand firm. Freedom grows when we do.

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