The Health Freedom Advocate

The Health Freedom Advocate

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

The Stakes of the Maryland Governor's Race | Dan Cox

Stand for Health Freedom's avatar
Stand for Health Freedom
May 18, 2026

In this conversation, Leah Wilson interviews Dan Cox, a candidate for governor of Maryland, discussing his advocacy for health freedom, parental rights, and his plans to address issues such as COVID overreach, economic challenges, and the impact of data centers on local communities. Cox emphasizes the importance of individual liberty and outlines his vision for a Maryland that prioritizes health freedom and economic growth.

Resources Mentioned

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stand for Health Freedom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture