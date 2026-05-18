The Stakes of the Maryland Governor's Race | Dan Cox

In this conversation, Leah Wilson interviews Dan Cox, a candidate for governor of Maryland, discussing his advocacy for health freedom, parental rights, and his plans to address issues such as COVID overreach, economic challenges, and the impact of data centers on local communities. Cox emphasizes the importance of individual liberty and outlines his vision for a Maryland that prioritizes health freedom and economic growth.
Resources Mentioned
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Maryland Voter Guide can be found here, when it’s available.