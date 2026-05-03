The Health Freedom Advocate

The Health Freedom Advocate

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The Surprising Role of Outsiders in Winning Political Races with Phil Sarnecki

Stand for Health Freedom's avatar
Stand for Health Freedom
May 03, 2026

Phil Sarnecki discusses his campaign for Kansas governor, focusing on health freedom and personal liberty. He shares personal experiences that shaped his views, such as his daughter’s vaccination and the impact of COVID-19 restrictions. Sarnecki emphasizes the importance of parental rights in healthcare decisions and criticizes government overreach. He advocates for deregulation to boost the local economy and stresses the need for transparency in government spending. Sarnecki positions himself as an outsider with business experience, aiming to bring fresh perspectives to Kansas politics. He encourages grassroots involvement in the primary elections and highlights the significance of executive leadership in shaping state policies.

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