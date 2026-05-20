“This is only the beginning.”

Those words echoed through the crowd last night at the Thomas Massie rally, and honestly, they captured exactly what many of us were feeling.

Yes, Thomas Massie lost the vote.

But what stood out most was not the loss itself. It was the posture of the man standing in front of the crowd afterward. Though defeated by votes, he was not defeated in spirit. If anything, he seemed more focused, more grounded, and more prepared for what comes next.

As Massie himself said:

“I’ve got seven months left in Congress.”

While elections matter, and yes, we think they still do, sometimes a movement can matter more. And what we witnessed during this campaign was not simply support for one candidate. We witnessed something much deeper happening beneath the surface of American politics.

We saw people, especially younger voters, waking up to the Constitution, to liberty, and to the idea that this nation was designed to function as a constitutional republic,

not through blind loyalty to political parties, but through principled leadership and an engaged citizenry willing to defend freedom.

That kind of awakening does not disappear because of one election result.

If anything, resistance often confirms that meaningful change is taking place.

We have learned that lesson firsthand in the health freedom movement over the last several years. Every time ordinary citizens begin challenging powerful systems, they are met with opposition. Every major movement throughout history has encountered setbacks, defeats, criticism, and moments that tested whether people would keep going or quietly walk away.

That is the crossroads movements eventually face. And this is ours.

Right now, many people are feeling discouraged. Some are grieving the outcome of the race in Kentucky. Others are wondering whether standing firmly on constitutional principles can still succeed in modern politics.

If you are feeling sadness today, it’s because you still care deeply about this country.

Advocates, that is not weakness, that is called conviction.

And it’s okay to sit with that emotion for a moment.

It’s okay to feel disappointed when leaders who fight for principle face defeat. Thomas Massie fought hard for that seat because he believed it mattered. The people who supported him believed it mattered too.

But perhaps what matters most now is what comes next.

Because there is a growing sense that this chapter may ultimately become bigger than one congressional race.

Leaders who refuse to compromise their principles often end up inspiring movements that extend far beyond one office or election cycle.

What Massie represented resonated with people because it was rooted in something Americans are starving for right now: authenticity, courage, constitutional conviction, and the willingness to stand alone when necessary.

That kind of leadership leaves a mark.

And while some will frame last night as an ending, many of us see it differently.

We see citizens becoming activated.

We see communities becoming engaged.

We see younger generations beginning to question the direction of the country and rediscover foundational principles that many assumed had been forgotten.

Real change rarely happens overnight. It happens because ordinary people decide they are no longer willing to sit on the sidelines. It happens because citizens choose to educate themselves, organize locally, invest their time, and continue showing up even after disappointment.

Especially after disappointment.

Stand for Health Freedom has had a saying over the years and it rings true now, more than ever: This is not the time to give up. This is the time to show up.

Judging by the energy in that crowd at the rally last night, this movement is far from over.

In many ways, it may just be getting started.

“Freedom requires your participation.” - Leah Wilson, Executive Director, Stand for Health Freedom