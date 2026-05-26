Grassroots efforts win elections, and we have the receipts to prove it.

Across the country, Stand for Health Freedom has already supported 691 candidates through endorsements and recommendations. Of the 475 supported candidates who have already completed elections, 360 won their races, resulting in a 76% win rate.

Last week alone, 179 Stand for Health Freedom-supported candidates were elected across the country, showing the growing impact of grassroots supporters who are willing to donate, volunteer, speak up, and bring others into the movement.

So while one loss drew national attention last week, the bigger story is this: 179 Stand for Health Freedom-supported candidates won on the very same day.

The momentum we are seeing nationwide is powered by grassroots supporters who understand that elections are shaped long before Election Day.

Here are five ways you can make a real impact.

1. Donate What You Can

Campaigns need resources to reach voters, organize events, print materials, and stay competitive. While large donors often make headlines, grassroots campaigns are strengthened by consistent support from everyday people.

Even a small donation can make a meaningful impact when many supporters participate together. Contributions of $25 or $50 help build momentum and show candidates they have strong community backing.

One simple way Stand for Health Freedom supporters can identify themselves is by adding four cents to a donation amount. For example:

$25.04

$50.04

$100.04

The “.04” represents the word “for” in Stand for Health Freedom and serves as a small but meaningful way to show connection to the grassroots movement. It helps candidates recognize the strong network of supporters standing behind health freedom principles.

2. Volunteer Your Time

Campaigns depend heavily on volunteers. From knocking on doors to making phone calls and helping at events, volunteers often become the driving force behind voter outreach.

You do not need political experience to get involved. Most campaigns provide simple training and opportunities that fit a variety of schedules and skill sets.

You can help by:

Joining a phone bank

Canvassing neighborhoods

Assisting with campaign events

Supporting social media outreach

Helping organize local supporters

Even a few hours each week can help influence voter turnout and build stronger connections within the community.

A few snapshots of our State Directors turning their commitment into action by supporting candidate campaigns over the years.

3. Show Up at Events

One of the easiest ways to support a candidate is simply by showing up.

Attending rallies, town halls, meet-and-greets, and local events sends a powerful message that the health freedom movement is active and engaged. Candidates notice it. Communities notice it. Media outlets notice it.

Better yet, invite others to come with you. Bringing friends, neighbors, or family members helps expand awareness and introduces more people to candidates who are willing to stand for health freedom principles.

Visible grassroots support creates momentum that campaigns cannot manufacture on their own.

4. Spread the Word

Conversations still matter.

People are far more likely to listen to someone they know and trust than to a political advertisement. Sharing information about a candidate through social media, email, text messages, or personal conversations can have a significant impact.

You can help by:

Posting SHF voter guides

Sharing campaign content online

Encouraging others to research candidates

Talking about why health freedom matters to you personally

Personal testimony is especially powerful because it creates authentic connection and trust.

5. Recruit More Advocates

Grassroots movements grow one person at a time.

Supporting a candidate yourself is important, but encouraging others to get involved multiplies your impact. Invite people in your community to donate, volunteer, attend events, or simply learn more about the issues at stake.

Every new advocate strengthens the movement and helps expand its reach.

Lasting change happens when ordinary people decide to participate together.

The Bottom Line

Health freedom candidates cannot win without grassroots support. Campaigns thrive when individuals are willing to invest their time, resources, energy, and influence into the movement.

Your voice matters.

Your involvement matters.

And together, grassroots supporters can make a real difference at the ballot box.