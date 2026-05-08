The Health Freedom Advocate

The Health Freedom Advocate

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Surak's avatar
Surak
May 8Edited

Thomas Massie a supporter of religious freedom? Ha! He launched a savage attack on one of his constituents, inciting hatred against this man, just because the man happened to be Jewish (Rabbi Litvin).

It is so tragic to see the ugly taint of anti-Semitism in the MAHA movement. I want to support this movement, but I also am determined to defend the civil rights of all Americans.

https://anash.org/kentucky-congressman-under-fire-for-targeting-local-shliach/

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Holly Rhode's avatar
Holly Rhode
May 9

Absoloodle! So done with the United States of Israel or the United States of Amnesia! We need to call BULL on those that aren't interested in ANY critical thinking. I remember as a political science major wondering ,,what the heck" that Israel receives the largest chunk of foreign aid. And questioning now how much more powerful the Masad may be versus our own CIA. and we know that citizen surveillance and creating cultural divides amongst us is their name of the game. Let's cease to resist common sense and finding common ground. Team Human PLEASE!!!!

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