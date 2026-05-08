There are moments in politics that reveal whether Americans truly mean what they say about freedom.

Thomas Massie’s Kentucky congressional race is one of those moments.

For years now, the American people have said they are exhausted by government overreach, corporate capture, unconstitutional surveillance, censorship, coercion, and the steady erosion of individual liberty. Polling consistently shows overwhelming support for privacy, informed health decisions, parental rights, transparency, and the belief that Americans—not centralized institutions—should retain authority over their own lives and decisions.

But principles are only real if voters are willing to defend the leaders who fight for them when it becomes politically costly.

At Stand for Health Freedom, we have watched Congressman Thomas Massie consistently deliver on the values aligned with Health Freedom and the five pillars we guard - religious freedom, informed consent, free speech, parental rights, and privacy. He has been a strategic watchdog inside Congress. The benefit has reached far beyond the boundaries of his own voters.

Whether it’s defending constitutional limits on government power, exposing hidden liability shields buried inside legislation, protecting Americans from unconstitutional surveillance, questioning unchecked AI and data center expansion, or fighting for independent farmers and local food systems through efforts like the PRIME Act and opposition to consolidated federal control in agriculture, Thomas Massie has repeatedly demonstrated his commitment and ability to protect the fabric of freedom.

Congressman Massie is not facing intense opposition because his voters are unhappy or because he failed on his commitments. He’s facing opposition because he’s effective.

He’s doing everything he can. It is on the voters in his district to show up to vote in the Kentucky Primary on May 19. And it is on the men and women across this country to reciprocate and show the strength of the grassroots support for fundamental freedoms.

Primary elections are often decided by shockingly small numbers of voters.

The people who complain the loudest are often nowhere to be found on election day. Meanwhile, organized political machinery counts on low turnout, public apathy, and the assumption that “someone else” will handle it.

Not this time.

If you want Thomas Massie to remain in office, if you want a strong voice for health (and all) freedom to remain in Congress, you must show up and vote in this primary election. And you must not come alone. Talk to your friends. Talk to your family. Text people. Post about it. Call people in his district. Knock on doors to get people out to vote. Donate to his campaign. Make sure every freedom-minded voter understands that this race could be decided entirely by who actually shows up.

This election is a real-world test of whether the millions of Americans who say they value liberty are willing to act like it when it counts.

This race is bigger than Kentucky.

It is a referendum on whether Americans still want leaders who will defend the Constitution when it is unpopular, inconvenient, or politically dangerous to do so.

Now we prove these values are not just popular in polls — they are powerful enough to move voters, protect courageous leadership, and shape the future of this country.