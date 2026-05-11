Urgent! Washington Wants This Seat…

In this timely conversation, Congressman Thomas Massie speaks candidly about the growing threats to health freedom, government transparency, and individual liberty as voters head to the polls in one of the most consequential congressional races of the year. He explains why this moment is so critical, exposing corporate influence in Washington, the dangers of centralized control over health and personal data, and the urgent need for Americans to defend their constitutional rights before more freedoms are lost. From grassroots politics to local food systems and government accountability, Massie calls on citizens to get informed, get engaged, and take action to protect the freedoms guaranteed in the Bill of Rights.

Go to Masseymoneybomb.com to support his race now!