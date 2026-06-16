The Health Freedom Advocate

The Health Freedom Advocate

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivienne Joy Murray's avatar
Vivienne Joy Murray
8h

This is EXCELLENT NEWS!!!

Informed Consent MUST form the basis of ANY so called Healthcare System if it is to fulfill its stated objectives of administering constructive health outcomes ❤️

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Stand for Health Freedom · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture