Why is President Trump issuing another Executive Order to “Align United States Core Childhood Vaccine Recommendations with Best Practices from Peer, Developed Countries”? Because millions of Americans are demanding reform of the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule and a return to transparency, informed consent, and evidence-based public health policy.

The 2024 presidential election was a post-COVID mandate from an American public fed up with bureaucratic demagogues who abused the public’s trust in science to justify censorship, coercion, and sweeping violations of individual liberty. Public scrutiny of COVID policies has ushered in greater awareness of systemic fraud and abuse across all government institutions and establishment authorities alike. Coercing adults to take one vaccine, the COVID vaccine, opened Pandora’s box: the CDC’s Childhood Vaccine Schedule.

The 2024 presidential election was a mandate for change.

When President Trump was sworn into office in January 2025, America’s sickest generation of children in modern history were subject to a childhood vaccine schedule requiring 94 doses of 17 different vaccines by age 18. The Trump administration, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the helm of the Department of Health and Human Services, made clear its intent to reform the nation’s health and scientific institutions and to restore integrity through gold-standard scientific practices. As detailed in CDC Adopts Historic Changes to Recommended Shot Schedule, the administration was slowly revamping the childhood schedule through executive orders (EO) and advisory committee changes, culminating in a radical shot reduction unveiled on January 5th, 2026.

The reaction to the peer-nation aligned, 36 dose shot schedule unveiled on January 5, 2026 was swift and intense, exposing the deep divide between a growing public demand for transparency and reform and entrenched institutional interests determined to preserve the status quo. Ultimately, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) found a friendly judge in the pharma capital of the United States - Boston, Massachusetts - who issued a ruling blocking the administration’s effort to reform the childhood vaccine schedule from 94 doses to 36.

Even as the administration’s reforms faced judicial resistance, separate litigation was already exposing broader structural concerns with the CDC schedule itself.

While the AAP lawsuit interrupted the administration’s overhaul of the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule, Stand for Health Freedom’s (SHF) lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its egregiously bloated childhood vaccine schedule remains ongoing. Filed in August 2025, the SHF lawsuit intensified public and governmental scrutiny of the CDC’s schedule and became part of the broader momentum driving calls for reform, transparency, and evidence-based review within federal health agencies.

As detailed in the lawsuit, SHF argues that the current U.S. vaccine approval and recommendation process represents a profound failure of scientific integrity and public accountability. Filed alongside pediatricians Dr. Paul Thomas and Dr. Kenneth Stoller, the lawsuit challenges “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended childhood immunization schedule, a 72+ dose regimen that represents the most aggressive vaccination program in the world.”

In support of the plaintiffs’ request for the court to declare the CDC’s current vaccine schedule framework “arbitrary and capricious,” the lawsuit raises several central allegations regarding the CDC-recommended childhood vaccine schedule, including:

The lawsuit alleges the CDC’s “72+ dose regimen” has never been tested for cumulative safety effects, with only individual vaccines receiving extremely limited evaluation.

Despite repeated recommendations from the Institute of Medicine, the CDC failed to study vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, cumulative exposure, or vulnerable subgroups.

Plaintiffs argue ACIP recommendations function as de facto national mandates because states incorporate them into school-entry laws, insurance standards, and medical guidelines.

The complaint claims the CDC’s narrow contraindication framework prevents individualized medical judgment and disciplines physicians who deviate from CDC criteria.

The lawsuit further asserts the CDC failed to provide required vaccine safety reports to Congress while suppressing scientific dissent and alternative inquiry.

Plaintiffs also argue chronic childhood illnesses have risen alongside the expanding vaccine schedule, while the CDC has failed to adequately investigate potential links.

Finally, the lawsuit points to nations such as the UK, Japan, and several European countries as examples that maintain voluntary vaccine policies while still achieving high vaccination rates.

As relief, SHF asked the court to declare the CDC’s current framework “arbitrary and capricious,” require cumulative safety studies, and reclassify routine childhood vaccines from universal “Category A” recommendations to “Category B” shared clinical decision-making unless stronger evidence justifies universal recommendations. President Trump’s recent executive order, as well as those issued in December 2025 and January 2026, reflect the concerns raised in the SHF lawsuit.

Why did President Trump issue the EO’s, including the most recent one on May 29th?

He has to. The science supporting the CDC’s recommended childhood schedule is essentially nonexistent. The majority of Americans, 73% in a recent poll, are concerned about vaccine mandates which, as noted in the SHF lawsuit, are driven by the CDC recommended schedule.

Notably, Trump’s May 29th EO stated:

“The HHS Director of the Office of Intergovernmental and External Affairs shall ensure that State government and health officials are informed of the policies in this order and should ensure that the scientific assessment is available as a resource to inform their consideration of State vaccination laws.”

In Decentralizing Public Health: The Case for the Medical Freedom Act, we argued that states should never surrender their public health authority to federal entities like the CDC. Rather, state health departments should serve as an independent safeguard against institutional failures and regulatory malfeasance, as with the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule, by establishing independent review boards to evaluate policies, recommendations, and products approved through federal health agencies. The above statement is a nod to the idea that the CDC should be a resource, not a central authority dictating state public health policy.

President Trump is issuing another executive order to “align United States core childhood vaccine recommendations with best practices from peer, developed countries” because the political, scientific, and legal pressure surrounding the CDC’s childhood vaccine schedule has not subsided. It has intensified.

The administration’s earlier efforts to reform the schedule were challenged in court, but the underlying concerns raised by millions of Americans, independent physicians, and ongoing litigation like the SHF lawsuit remain unresolved. By directing federal agencies to align U.S. recommendations with peer developed nations and encouraging states to independently evaluate CDC guidance, the administration is signaling that the era of unquestioned deference to federal health authorities is over. The executive orders reflect a growing recognition that restoring public trust requires transparency, rigorous scientific review, informed consent, and a fundamental reexamination of the CDC’s role in shaping state vaccination policy.

Speak up. Show up. Stand firm. Freedom grows when we do.