For years, you’ve stood with us as we’ve fought to protect informed consent, medical freedom, and the right to make your own health decisions.

Today, we want to share something a little different.

Every day, our bodies face challenges that previous generations never imagined, from ultra-processed foods to environmental chemicals. What if one of nature’s oldest microbes could become your ultimate defense against the industrial age’s poisoning? Two of our co-founders, Sayer Ji and Dr. Joel Bohemier, have spent years researching what it truly takes to support health in today’s world. That work has led them to launch Regenerate, a new company focused on creating thoughtfully formulated, food-based products designed to work with the body’s natural systems.

Because you’re part of the Stand for Health Freedom community, we’re giving you an exclusive first look before these products are introduced to a broader audience.

Even more exciting, this conversation brings together all three founders of Stand for Health Freedom, Sayer, Dr. Joel, and Leah, to discuss the vision behind Regenerate, why they created it, and how innovation and health freedom go hand in hand.

This isn’t a sales presentation. It’s a conversation about where health innovation is headed and why empowering people with more choices has always been central to our mission.

Ready to learn more?



Explore the two products featured in this interview:

MethylateBLUE™

CardioNK™



www.standforhealthfreedom.com

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