The Health Freedom Advocate

The Health Freedom Advocate

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This is not the time to give up. This is the time to show up.
“This is only the beginning.”
  Stand for Health Freedom
Sayer Ji: A Father Who Chose Truth Over Silence
As America is celebrating its 250th anniversary, we have a lot to celebrate in health freedom.
  Stand for Health Freedom
The Stakes of the Maryland Governor's Race | Dan Cox
In this conversation, Leah Wilson interviews Dan Cox, a candidate for governor of Maryland, discussing his advocacy for health freedom, parental rights…
  Stand for Health Freedom
31:22
Americans Could Lose the Only Federal Center Studying Natural Medicine
The proposed FY2027 budget would eliminate the only federal research center dedicated to studying nutrition, natural medicine, and non-drug approaches…
  Stand for Health Freedom
Book Club - Month 2
We had a great kickoff discussion in April introducing the story behind The Vaccine Decision and the events that inspired it.
  Stand for Health Freedom
Urgent! Washington Wants This Seat…
8 Days Until the Primary: Why Kentucky’s Congressional Race Could Shape the Future of Freedom Nationwide
  Stand for Health Freedom
22:13
URGENT: Thomas Massie Is Being Tested — So Are We
There are moments in politics that reveal whether Americans truly mean what they say about freedom.
  Stand for Health Freedom
The Surprising Role of Outsiders in Winning Political Races with Phil Sarnecki
Phil Sarnecki discusses his campaign for Kansas governor, focusing on health freedom and personal liberty.
  Stand for Health Freedom
22:14
I Was in DC This Week, This Was Your Voice on the Steps...
I had the honor of speaking at The People vs.
  Stand for Health Freedom

April 2026

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