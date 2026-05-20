The Health Freedom Advocate
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
This is not the time to give up. This is the time to show up.
“This is only the beginning.”
May 20
•
Stand for Health Freedom
9
1
2
Sayer Ji: A Father Who Chose Truth Over Silence
As America is celebrating its 250th anniversary, we have a lot to celebrate in health freedom.
May 20
•
Stand for Health Freedom
65
12
9
The Stakes of the Maryland Governor's Race | Dan Cox
In this conversation, Leah Wilson interviews Dan Cox, a candidate for governor of Maryland, discussing his advocacy for health freedom, parental rights…
May 18
•
Stand for Health Freedom
4
3
31:22
Americans Could Lose the Only Federal Center Studying Natural Medicine
The proposed FY2027 budget would eliminate the only federal research center dedicated to studying nutrition, natural medicine, and non-drug approaches…
May 15
•
Stand for Health Freedom
12
1
4
Book Club - Month 2
We had a great kickoff discussion in April introducing the story behind The Vaccine Decision and the events that inspired it.
May 15
•
Stand for Health Freedom
2
2
Urgent! Washington Wants This Seat…
8 Days Until the Primary: Why Kentucky’s Congressional Race Could Shape the Future of Freedom Nationwide
May 11
•
Stand for Health Freedom
30
4
10
22:13
URGENT: Thomas Massie Is Being Tested — So Are We
There are moments in politics that reveal whether Americans truly mean what they say about freedom.
May 8
•
Stand for Health Freedom
36
39
19
The Surprising Role of Outsiders in Winning Political Races with Phil Sarnecki
Phil Sarnecki discusses his campaign for Kansas governor, focusing on health freedom and personal liberty.
May 3
•
Stand for Health Freedom
4
1
22:14
I Was in DC This Week, This Was Your Voice on the Steps...
I had the honor of speaking at The People vs.
May 1
•
Stand for Health Freedom
3
1
April 2026
STOP THE BIG AG PROTECTION ACT
THE FARM BILL’S LIABILITY SHIELD IS ONLY THE BEGINNING…
Apr 29
•
Stand for Health Freedom
12
7
The Health Freedom Switch with David Pascoe
In this interview, candidate David Pascoe discusses his journey from Democrat to Republican, his stance on medical freedom, fighting corruption, and the…
Apr 21
•
Stand for Health Freedom
8
1
20:42
SHF's Book Club Registration
We’re excited to get started.
Apr 17
•
Stand for Health Freedom
3
1
1
© 2026 Stand for Health Freedom
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts